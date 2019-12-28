Firozabad violence: Police release another list of 100 miscreants

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): The Social Media Cell of Firozabad Police on Friday released the third list of 100 miscreants, who have been identified for indulging in violence in the district on December 20 during protests against new citizenship law.

Several people died in Uttar Pradesh in various incidents of violent protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Amid the raging protests, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had appealed to the people to maintain peace and do not believe in any rumours.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

