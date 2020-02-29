FIRs filed against 141 persons for facilitating cheating in board exams: UP Education Minister

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Saturday said that FIRs have been lodged against as many as 141 persons involved in cheating racket who facilitate mass copying off notes and guides in UP's Board of High School and Intermediate Education exams, commonly referred to as 'board exams'.

"Our campaign is against such mafias who have made this (facilitating copying) a business. FIRs have been registered against 141 persons and they will be sent to jail soon," Sharma, who also holds the education portfolio, said while speaking to ANI here.

Sharma was on an inspection visit to Sri Krishna Pandey Girls Inter College in Basti district.

Notably, the state government has set up a state-level 'monitoring and control room' for CCTV surveillance to prevent mass cheating during the exams.

"We have installed around 1.90 lakh CCTV cameras for keeping a tight vigil on the conducting of board examination," Sharma, who also holds the education portfolio, said.

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education conducts pan-state exams for classes 10th and 12th. (ANI)