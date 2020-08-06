FIRs filed against sanitizer companies in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Haryana government has filed FIRs against 11 sanitizer brands after samples collected from various districts of the state failed, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said.

Along with this, a notice has been issued to cancel or suspend the license of the respective brand.

Vij said that about 248 samples were collected by Food and Drug Administration of Haryana, out of which reports of 123 samples were received. Out of the received reports, 109 samples have been passed, while 14 samples have been failed. Among these, nine brands were found substandard, while 5 brands were found with excessive quantity of methanol present in it, which acts as a toxin.

He said that instructions have been given to recover the entire stock of failed brand sanitizer back from the market.

The Health Minister said that samples of two sanitizer companies in Kaithal district failed. Similarly, nine sanitizer samples of another company in Karnal district failed due to the excessive amount of methanol present in them which is harmful for the body. Apart from these, two brands in Hisar district have also not been found of good quality. A case has been registered against them and a notice has been issued for taking appropriate action.

Vij said that at initial stage of Corona outbreak, a complaint of selling fake sanitizers in the market was received, due to which the Food and Drug Administration was instructed to conduct raids in the districts of Haryana. Following this, raids were conducted in various districts from March 6 to 8, 2020 by the administration and about 158 samples were collected. Similarly 90 samples were collected from different parts of the State on May 22, 2020. (ANI)

