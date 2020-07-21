First batch IAF Rafale likely to arrive this month, induction slated for July 29

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Indian Air Force on Monday said that the first batch of IAF Rafale is likely to arrive in India by the end of July and the fighter jet is slated for induction at Air Force Station Ambala on July 29.

"First batch of five Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale is likely to arrive in India by the end of July 2020. The aircraft will be inducted at Air Force Station Ambala on July 29 subject to weather. The final induction ceremony will take place in the second half of August 20,"a Defence Ministry release said.

It said post-arrival, efforts will focus on operationalisation of the aircraft at the earliest.

"IAF aircrew and ground crew have undergone comprehensive training on the aircraft, including its highly advanced weapons systems and are fully operational now," it said.

The Air Force Commanders' Conference will be held from July 22 to 24 at Air Headquarters in Delhi.

The conference will be chaired by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. (ANI)

