First batch Nepali judicial officers start 7-day training at National Law University, Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): The first batch of 30 judicial officers from the Supreme Court of Nepal started a seven-day training program on 'Case Management and Court Management' at the National Law University here on Monday.

This is a tailor-made course specially designed at the request of the Government of Nepal and fully supported by the Government of India under the Ministry of External Affairs' Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.

The course will enhance the capacity of the officers to deal effectively with issues related to case and court management and the use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the administration of justice.

The prestigious National Law University in Jodhpur is renowned for its advanced learning process, teaching, research and diffusion of knowledge in the field of law. It has done pioneering work in understanding the intricacies of legal research, corporate work culture and developed an insight into alternative forms of learning on academic/corporate subjects and received accolades from International law institutions/experts.

The second batch, consisting of another 30 officers will undergo training from March 23- 29.

As part of India's continuing commitment for capacity building in Nepal, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, in the current financial year has facilitated training of more than 200 Nepali officers in India's prestigious training institutions like IIT-Roorkee; Gujarat Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar; Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun; Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi; Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru; and others. (ANI)

