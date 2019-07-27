First batch of Apaches arrives for IAF: Boeing

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Boeing on Monday announced the arrival of first four AH-64E Apaches for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Hindan Air Force Station.

Four more Apaches will arrive in the coming week. Thereafter, eight will then move to the Pathankot Air Force Station for their formal induction by the IAF, in September.

The AH-64 Apache is the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopter and is also used by the US Army.

Boeing has so far delivered more than 2,200 Apaches to customers around the world since the aircraft entered production.

On July 08, Boeing had announced the arrival of two more CH-47F (I) Chinooks for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Mundra port in Gujarat. (ANI)

