First batch of girl cadets admitted to Sainik School in Kerala's Kazhakootam

Kazhakoottam (Kerala) [India], September 8 (ANI): Kerala's Kazhakoottam Sainik School welcomed the first batch of girl cadets who have taken admission in the school after clearing the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2021) for the academic year 2021-22.

This has happened for the first time in history after the foundation of the only Sainik School in the state was led in 1962.



As per the official release, a special assembly was conducted in the school auditorium to welcome the first batch consisting of seven girls from Kerala, two from Bihar and one from Uttar Pradesh, to the Kazhak (Sainik School Kazhakootam) family.

The Principal, Colonel Dhirendra Kumar addressed the cadets and conveyed his wishes for their stay in one of its kind of schools in the state.





The school's infrastructure has been changing significantly for the last year to welcome the first batch of girls to the campus. The construction of a new house and dormitory was completed by the beginning of the academic year for them.



Admission of girl cadets in Sainik Schools was successful implemented in the academic year 2018-19 by Sainik School Society, in Mizoram. Subsequently, different states of the country took the initiative of admitting girls in their Sainik schools promoting the spirit within girls to join armed forces and endorsing women empowerment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 75th Independence Day speech announced that all the 33 Sainik Schools will ensure admitting girl cadets from the current academic year onwards. Accordingly, 10 per cent of the total seats of each year's admission will be reserved for girls in every Sainik School in the country. (ANI)

