First batch of Hajj pilgrims from Srinagar leaves for Jeddah

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 10:04 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 4 (ANI): The first batch of 11,000 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir left for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday to perform this year's Hajj pilgrimage.
Special buses from the Srinagar Hajj House in Bemina area took the pilgrims to the Srinagar airport in the wee hours of Thursday. The passengers will first go to Delhi and afterwards will board the direct flight to Jeddah.
The authorities had made special arrangements for the people in Srinagar and luxurious buses were hired for convenient travelling.
"This time there are around 11,700 pilgrims. All the agencies have given us support. So far, we are getting cooperation from the police and even the airport authorities. The first phase of Hajj is from July 4 to July 20," said Dr. Abdul Salam, CEO Haj Committee.
The Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims, and a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that is carried out at least once in their lifetime. (ANI)

