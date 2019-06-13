First batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims reach crossed Lipulekh route

Mirthi (Uttarakhand) [India], Jun 13 (ANI): The first batch of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims on Thursday reached ITBP Camp in Mirthi through the Lipulekh route.

The 58-member batch was flagged off on June 11 from the national capital by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The Ministry of External Affairs organises the annual Yatra via two different routes - Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand) and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim). Thousands of devotees participate in the Yatra through a treacherous route that crosses territorial boundaries of India, Nepal and China.

According to the schedule this year, 18 batches will trek across the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand while 10 other batches will go via the Nathula route to Sikkim. Each batch comprises 50 people.

While the Liplekh route passes through a very mountainous area, the fully motorable Nathu La route that opened a few years ago requires minimum walking and will, therefore, help senior citizens participating in the yatra. (ANI)

