First batch of patients likely to be admitted to Delhi's Chhatarpur COVID care centre today

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The first batch of COVID-19 patients are expected to be admitted at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur on Sunday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and ITBP DG SS Deswal are scheduled to visit the centre to review the preparedness.

Earlier on June 27, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited COVID-19 Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas in Chhatarpur.

Delhi has so far reported, 97,200 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

