First case in Ambala, head constable in Mumbai among several COVID-19 cases detected on Saturday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)/Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Several new positive cases of COVID-19 including five from Madhya Pradesh were detected on Saturday.

In Madhya Pradesh, four COVID-19 positive cases are from Indore and one from Ujjain.

"The cases from Indore are men of ages - 40 years, 48 years, 21 years and 38 years. The case from Ujjain is of a 17-year-old female. All of them are contacts of earlier positive cases of #COVID19 & have no travel history," Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore said.

Two more positive cases of coronavirus were detected in Gujarat, taking the total cases of the virus in the state to 55.

"A 25-year-old man from Gandhinagar got infected through the local transmission. While a 65-year-old man from Gir Somnath has travel history of Saudi Arabia," Gujarat Health Department said.

Ambala has reported its first positive case of the novel coronavirus. "A 21-year-old man is a resident of Ram Nagar village in Patiala, Punjab, on Ambala-Patiala border. He has recent travel history to Nepal. He was admitted to hospital on March 26," Chief Medical Officer, Ambala said.

A head constable who was deployed at Mumbai airport was tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said. He was under treatment in a Mumbai hospital for the last few days.

A second case of coronavirus was reported in Varanasi.

District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said that the 30-year-old patient went to UAE in 2019 and returned from there on March 20.

In Tamil Nadu, 40 people including two who were discharged have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

"2,09,284 passengers have been screened, 13,323 beds present in Isolation Wards&3,044 ventilators available. Current Admissions-277, Samples Tested-1500 (Negative-1252, Positive- 40 (2 discharged), Under Process-208)," Dr C Vijayabaskar,Tamil Nadu Health Minister tweeted.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had earlier said there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 died due to the virus. (ANI)