First case of triple talaq in Mumbai at Nagpada Police Station

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The first case of triple talaq in Mumbai was registered at the Nagpada police station here in which a husband allegedly gave triple-talaq to his wife in November last year. The accused has been booked under Muslim Women ( Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019.

According to the police, the complainant a dietician married a man from Ahmednagar in 2005. Their marriage was solemnized in Mumbai and they moved to Ahmednagar soon after.

"Differences started to erupt between them as the man was jobless. The girl came to know about the weak financial condition of the boy and it led to differences. However, they stayed together for some years during which they had two children," said Santosh Bagawe, Senior PI, Nagpada police station.

"Thereafter they again shifted to Mumbai but the boy started demanding money from the complainant as he wanted to start a business. This amounted to harassment and the girl bought a separate flat in Madanpur and shifted there with her children. In November 2018, the man pronounced triple talaq," he said.

"The Act was not there at that time and hence a complaint was launched. Now the case has been registered and the investigation is going on," said the officer.

"Collection of evidence is must for the arrest," he added.

FIR has been filed against the accused under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 and Indian Penal Code Section 498-A (subjecting a married woman to cruelty). (ANI)

