Santosh Bagawe, Senior PI, Nagpada police station talking to ANI on Saturday
Santosh Bagawe, Senior PI, Nagpada police station talking to ANI on Saturday

First case of triple talaq in Mumbai at Nagpada Police Station

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:46 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The first case of triple talaq in Mumbai was registered at the Nagpada police station here in which a husband allegedly gave triple-talaq to his wife in November last year. The accused has been booked under Muslim Women ( Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019.
According to the police, the complainant a dietician married a man from Ahmednagar in 2005. Their marriage was solemnized in Mumbai and they moved to Ahmednagar soon after.
"Differences started to erupt between them as the man was jobless. The girl came to know about the weak financial condition of the boy and it led to differences. However, they stayed together for some years during which they had two children," said Santosh Bagawe, Senior PI, Nagpada police station.
"Thereafter they again shifted to Mumbai but the boy started demanding money from the complainant as he wanted to start a business. This amounted to harassment and the girl bought a separate flat in Madanpur and shifted there with her children. In November 2018, the man pronounced triple talaq," he said.
"The Act was not there at that time and hence a complaint was launched. Now the case has been registered and the investigation is going on," said the officer.
"Collection of evidence is must for the arrest," he added.
FIR has been filed against the accused under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 and Indian Penal Code Section 498-A (subjecting a married woman to cruelty). (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:59 IST

MP: 4-month-old tiger dies in Bandhavgarh National Park

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A four-month-old tiger cub has died in Dhamokhar range of Bandhavgarh National Park here after being abandoned by its mother.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:56 IST

Major administrative reshuffle in Odisha, Gagan Dhal appointed...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): In a major bureaucratic reshuffle by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led BJD government on Saturday reshuffled many IAS officers. Senior IAS officer Gagan Kumar Dhal has been appointed the chairman of Odisha Forest Development Corporation Ltd (OFDC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:56 IST

Telangana govt has led people astray for 6 years in name of 2...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Telangana state government astray its people for six years in the name of 2 bedroom scheme, said Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:48 IST

Army veteran Surendra Poonia files complaint over threat calls...

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): BJP member and army veteran Major (Retd.) Surendra Poonia on Saturday filed an online complaint with the Ministry of Home Affairs after receiving intimidating calls and messages from suspicious numbers, which asked him to stop tweeting on issues relating to India and P

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:46 IST

Vaiko's plea to implead in LTTE ban case to be heard in October...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A special tribunal will hear MDMK leader Vaiko's application, seeking lifting of the ban imposed on Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) from October 11 to 14 in Madurai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:37 IST

Nadda to visit Telangana for BJP's membeship drive

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to visit Telangana for two days from August 18-19 for the party's membership drive.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:36 IST

Sikkim CM meets Amit Shah in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:34 IST

MM Kalburgi murder case: SIT files chargesheet against 6 accused

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A charge sheet was filed on Saturday by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) against six accused in the conspiracy and murder of eminent scholar MM Kalburgi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:28 IST

Andhra Pradesh: ACB officials raid sub-registrar office

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday led by ACB DSP Nagabhushanam raided the office of the Proddutur town sub-registrar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:27 IST

Fire at AIIMS brought under control

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A major fire which broke out in the PC Block of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) here on Saturday has been brought under control, according to hospital sources.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:10 IST

AAP SC-ST wing to protest Sant Ravidas Temple demolition

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The SC-ST wing of the Aam Aadmi Party have planned a "gherao" of the BJP office here on Sunday to protest the demolition of the Sant Ravidas Temple in Tughlakabad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:04 IST

MP: CM announces financial aid for patients who lost sight after...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday announced Rs 50,000 financial assistance and free medical care to 11 patients who lost their eyesight after a free cataract operation in a private hospital in Indore. An inquiry has also been ordered in

Read More
iocl