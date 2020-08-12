First Census of water bodies in J-K launched

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Financial Commissioner Revenue, Dr Pawan Kotwal, on Tuesday launched the first Census of water bodies of Jammu and Kashmir.

The launch took place during a function that was attended by Director Planning and Tehsildars of District Srinagar and Budgam, said Department of information and public relation Jammu and Kashmir.

The Census of water bodies will capture information on important parameters of water bodies like their number, size, condition, type of use, storage capacity, among other irrespective of their use both in rural and urban areas of Jammu and Kashmir so that a sound database on water bodies could be worked out for effective planning and policy formation.



Census of water bodies will be controlled and monitored at central level by the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejunvation and by the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue at Union Territory level.



Financial Commissioner, while highlighting the importance of the census, informed that the development departments -- Agriculture Production Department, Horticulture Development and PHE and Irrigation and Flood Control Department will be immensely benefitted by it will play a significant role in planning for future.



Meanwhile, mobile phones required for capturing the online data of water bodies were also distributed among the Tehsildars. (ANI)

