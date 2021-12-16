First chartered flight of this tourist season landed at Goa International Airport

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 16 (ANI): The first chartered flight of this tourist season landed this morning at Goa International Airport.

The flight, that arrived from Kazakhstan, carried 159 passengers including an infant. Passengers were tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival.





Speaking to ANI, Goa Airport Director, Gagan Malik told ANI upon the arrival of tourists, "I think it's very important. It opens up a new dawn for Goa after a two-year-long night. It is going to have a huge difference on the economy of Goa. The first flight had 158 passengers plus one infant. We are very rigid about COVID protocols."

Meanwhile, Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane informed that Goa reported 52 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The city has 391 active cases. (ANI)

