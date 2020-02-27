First clinic for transgender inaugurated in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): "Antar", the first transgender clinic inside the Peerless Hospital was inaugurated on Thursday.

The clinic, which is a joint project of US Consulate and Peerless Hospital, has all modern facilities and it will be functional twice at a month for basic free medical consultation and screening.

US Consulate Monica Shie, Director of American Centre said: "We had been working for the last three years. This is a joint initiative to provide good health and dignity to transgenders."

One of the first transgender, Bijiya Das, who works at a private hospital, said that her community is often neglected by society.

"I have never faced any discrimination while serving the patient. I always look for a place where we could get my health check-up done. We were neglected by society many times," she said.

Ranjita Sinha, a transgender who approached the hospital to come up with the clinic for her community expressed hope that the state government should also come up with such clinics.

"It is a proud moment for our community that they are getting recognised in society. We hope that the state government should also come up with such plans which will be benefiting for the transgender community," she said. (ANI)

