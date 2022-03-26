First coal rake gets loaded and dispatched from Dharamjaigarh freight terminal, developed by CERL

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 26 (ANI): The first coal rake was loaded and dispatched from the Dharamjaigarh freight terminal of Chhattisgarh East Railway Limited (CERL), a subsidiary of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) for NTPC-SAIL Power Company Limited (NSPCL), Bhilai on Saturday.





CERL is developing a rail corridor in the state of Chhattisgarh to primarily facilitate coal evacuation from the coalfields located at Chhattisgarh. It will generate additional coal loading potential to the tune of 3 rakes per day. The coal is loaded on RCR (Road-cum-Rail) mode from the Jhampali mine of SECL.



Kharsia to Dharamjaigarh (74 Km) of mainline and Gharghoda to Bhalumuda (13.5 Km) of spur line has already been commissioned by CERL in South East Central Railway (SECR) zone. The project is being developed under PPP Model and the total project cost of the CERL Project is Rs 3,055 crores. (ANI)

