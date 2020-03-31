First coronavirus case confirmed in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Assam government on Tuesday confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the state.

"A 52-year-old person has been found positive for the coronavirus and is Assam's first COVID-19 patient," Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He stated that the patient is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and his condition is stable.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,397. (ANI)

