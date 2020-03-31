First coronavirus case confirmed in Jharkhand, Malaysian national tests positive

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The first positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Jharkhand on Tuesday, the state Health Secretary said.

"A Malaysian national has tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand. She was sent to isolation at Khel Gaon from the Hindpidi area in Ranchi," said Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

Earlier, 22 Malaysian nationals were sent to quarantine in Khel Gaon here from a mosque in Hindpiri area.

The number of total coronavirus cases in India reached 1,251 on Monday, including 101 recoveries and 32 deaths. (ANI)

