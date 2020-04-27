Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 27 (ANI): A migrant from West Bengal has tested positive for coronavirus in Jamtara here, taking the state's tally to 83, Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.
This is the first COVID-19 positive reported from Jamtara.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 27,892 coronavirus cases in the country including 6,184 cured/discharged and 872 deaths. (ANI)
First COVID-19 case in Jharkhand's Jamtara, state tally reaches 83
ANI | Updated: Apr 27, 2020 08:56 IST
