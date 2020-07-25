First COVID-19 death reported in Nagaland

Dimapur (Nagaland) [India], July 24 (ANI): Nagaland registered the first COVID-19 death after a patient died at Dimapur District COVID-19 Hospital on Friday while 65 coronavirus positive cases were detected in 24 hours.

As per the state health bulletin, there are a total of 1,239 cases of which there are 701 active cases and 537 patients have recovered from the disease and one patient died. However, the death reported is to be established as due to COVID-19.

According to Nagaland State Nodal Officer, Health and Family Welfare, 32 cases are from Armed Forces, 25 from among returnees (including 8 non-resident technical persons on duty), one frontline worker, and seven traced contacts.

Meanwhile, in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, Dimapur District Task Force has decided to impose lockdown in Dimapur district from July 26 to August 2. The decision was taken during the District Task Force emergency meeting today.

In the order, DC, Dimapur, Anoop Khinchi, stated that the decision has been taken to take effective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and ordered the sealing of Railway Parcel Section Office, Railway Union Employees Colony and General Railway Police DS Flat with immediate effect till further order.

During the meeting, it was decided that DC would officially write to the respective colony authorities for streamlining the vegetable market under their jurisdiction. DC has directed the public for buying essential commodities from their respective colonies/village shops from 9 am to 2 pm.

All non-essential commodities shops including bakeries would remain closed during the lockdown period. Movement of public will be prohibited except those coming out for availing essential commodities. In all essential commodities stores, social distancing has to be strictly maintained.

Interstate, inter-district and inter-village movement would be restricted too during the lockdown period.

DC Dimapur cautioned that violators would be liable to be proceeded against, as per the provision of section 51 to 60 of the District Disaster Management Act 2005 besides legal action under section 188 of the IPC.

Kohima District Task Force on COVID-19 has also decided to impose total lockdown within Kohima Municipality from July 25 till July 31. This was decided during its emergency meeting held in DC's Office chamber, Kohima on July 23. (ANI)

