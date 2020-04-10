First COVID-19 linked death in Assam

Silchar (Assam) [India], April 10 (ANI): Assam reported its first coronavirus linked death on Thursday with a 65-year-old man succumbing to complications of the infection at Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam, the state health minister said on Thursday.

"With utmost Grief and sorrow, I would like to inform that Sri Faijul Haque Barbhyan, (65) Hailakandi District has expired few minutes back in SMCH due to complication of COVID19 http://infection. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family," State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on his Twitter account.

Earlier the minister had posted that the condition of man, the 28th COVID-19 case in the state was deteriorating as although his other parameters are stable his oxygen saturation was decreasing. The minister also informed that the patient had been shifted to the ICU of the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for better monitoring.

So far 29 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed from Assam, as the country's total cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

