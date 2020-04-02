First COVID-19 patient discharged from Kashmir region

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 2 (ANI): The first novel coronavirus patient from Kashmir region has fully recovered and is discharged from the hospital, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning) of the Union Territory administration said on Thursday.

The total COVID-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir stand at 70.

While five new positive cases were reported from the Jammu division, three were confirmed from the Kashmir division on Thursday.

The administration mentioned that 10,694 individuals are placed under home-quarantine, 65 in hospital isolation, 622 in hospital quarantine and 4,109 under home surveillance.

So far two deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir.



There has been an increase of 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours as the total number of coronavirus positive cases on Thursday rose to 1,965 in the country. This includes 1,764 active cases, 151 cured, discharged or migrated patients and 50 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)