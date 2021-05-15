First Covid isolation ward for children set up in hospital in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 14 (ANI): In a unique initiative G B Pant Children Hospital in Srinagar has established the first isolation ward for children infected with COVID-19 in the valley.

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, children are also falling prey to the virus.

The facility, which is on the fourth floor of the hospital, has doctors who are constantly supervising the infected children and are also providing food and other important things, free of cost.

The isolation wards have all the required facilities like sufficient oxygen supply and enough bed capacity.

Speaking to ANI, Ajaz Bhat, who was at the hospital as his child was tested COVID positive, said, "It is a very nice initiative. This facility was not here before. It will help in fighting the second wave of COVID-19. The facilities are really good at this hospital. Doctors come here at night also."

Arshid Ahmad, another parent at the hospital had a similar opinion. He said, "This is the best thing. It is important that we have an isolation ward."

According to the in-charge of the isolation ward, Dr Ashraf isolation ward was a much need facility, which ensures social distancing.

"Isolation is a part of distancing. Increasing the social distancing of COVID-19 patients into specific wards will help in better supervision and treatment. We have to regularly monitor them and check their oxygen, fever, and subsequently give treatment. I think people are very much satisfied with it," said the doctor.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a surge in cases with the onset of the second wave of coronavirus. The administration has been working to set up more COVID hospitals to increase the bed capacity in order to accommodate more patients.

Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir's Health and Medical Education Department had informed that two COVID hospitals with a capacity of 500 bed each are being constructed in Jammu and Srinagar.

Recently, the Hajj House in Srinagar was also converted into a COVID care centre to support the health care system in this outbreak.

As per official data, Jammu and Kashmir has 52,848 active cases of coronavirus. The union territory registered 1,306 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)