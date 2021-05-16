First Covid vaccine dose to be administered to beneficiaries aged 45 or above in Jammu district on May 16

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 15 (ANI): A special COVID vaccination drive will be conducted in Jammu district on May 16 to administer the first dose of vaccine to beneficiaries in the the age group of 45 years or above who were left out initially.

According to an official media release, the vaccination will be done at all designated vaccination sites across the district.



Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg informed that as per the government's directions, the vaccination for this category commenced on 1st April 2021 and approximately 98 per cent of the estimated beneficiaries have been vaccinated till date.

"In order to cover left out beneficiaries, a Special Vaccination Drive is being held on 16th May 2021 (Sunday) at all vaccination sites across the Jammu District," he added.

Anshul Garg appealed the elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local bodies, Civil Society Members and Media Persons to encourage and sensitize the left out persons to approach the nearest vaccination sites to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, so that the district achieves saturation for the first dose in 45 plus category. (ANI)

