First COVID wellness centre inaugurated in Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kathua, O.P Bhagat, on Saturday inaugurated first COVID Wellness Centre of the district, established in the premises of University campus building.

The 230-bedded wellness centre has been established for keeping COVID-19 positive persons in isolation under the supervision of specialized medical care team.

District Development Commissioner, O.P Bhagat said: "It is a 230 bedded centre. The 21 active cases of the district will be shifted here."

The DDC informed that team of doctors and paramedics shall operate the wellness centre with a strict medical protocol for COVID positive cases. He disclosed that district administration has already identified four such locations in the district to accommodate 800 people if the need arises.

The facility will function in a fully sanitized environment for which adequate doctors and paramedics, medicines and other arrangements have been put in place. Besides that, the provision of hygienic food for patients and staff, PPE kits, masks and sanitizers and foolproof security of the centres has already been made.

CMO Kathua Ashok Chaudhary, Nodal Officer COVID Wellness Centre Dr Sandeep Raina, and other medical staff were also present.

According to the latest data available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1489 cases of coronavirus have been reported from the Jammu and Kashmir with 720 cured/migrated/discharged and 20 deaths.

India has so far recorded 1,25,101 COVID-19 cases out of which 69,597 are active cases. 3,720 people have lost their lives to coronavirus. (ANI)

