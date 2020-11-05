First district development council polls in J-K to be held in eight phases from Nov 28

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir election commissioner KK Sharma on Wednesday announced that the first district development council elections in the union territory will be held in eight phases from November 28.

He said that notification in this regard will be issued on November 5.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The notification for District Development Councils (DDCs) election will be issued on November 5. Elections will be conducted in eight phases between November 28 and December 19."

This will be the first electoral exercise in J-K since the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two UTs of J-K and Ladakh. (ANI)