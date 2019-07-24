Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft lifting off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Monday.
Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft lifting off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Monday.

First earth bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 successfully performed

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:03 IST

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): The first earth bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft has been performed successfully on Wednesday, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
The maneuver was performed at 2:52 pm as planned, using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 57 seconds.
The second orbit raising maneuver is scheduled on July 26 at 1:09 am, the space agency said.
A Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III, carrying the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft, had lifted off at 2.43 pm on Monday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
This came exactly a week after the mission was aborted following the detection of a technical glitch less than an hour before the launch.
In the run-up to the launch, the ISRO, on its Twitter handle, put out regular updates about preparations.
Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover together referred to as "composite body". The landing on the moon's south polar region is expected on September 6 this year.
The spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the moon. (ANI)

