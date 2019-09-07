First ever Army recruitment rally for women candidates set to commence in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): For the first time ever, women candidates will be enrolling in the Indian Army recruitment rally, for the post of General Duty (GD).

The recruitment rally in Lucknow will commence from September 12 and conclude on September 20.

"Total 100 people will be selected for several posts and we have received over 2 lakh applications. Many people have applied for the Army recruitment rally. Many of them did not even know about this recruitment drive. People still want to join this drive. But we have limited vacancies so we have to select from the registered candidates only," said Colonel Ashutosh Mehta.

"This would be a historic opportunity for all the women candidates who have applied for this post. We do have women soldiers for several other posts but for the first time the recruitment rally is conducted for the GD post. Women candidates are extremely excited and they are looking forward participate in this rally," he added

These recruitment rallies will be organised in five different states.

For Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand candidates, recruitment rally will be held at Army Medical Corps Center and College Stadium located in Lucknow Cantonment. (ANI)

