First-ever India International Cooperative trade fair to be held in Delhi

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:18 IST

Tharoor questions PM's silence on mob lynching

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Expressing concern over FIR against 49 'concerned Indian citizens' who wrote a letter to PM Modi highlighting the rise of mob lynching in the country, Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister and said that he must break his silence, which is b