First Girl's Ski mountaineering event held at Khelo India winter games in Gulmarg

Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 3 (ANI): The first Ski mountaineering event for girls was organised on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's world-famous tourist destination Gulmarg.

A dozen energetic young girls took part in ski mountaineering, an important event at the second edition of Khelo India winter games, which concluded yesterday at Gulmarg.

Apart from its mesmerizing natural beauty, Gulmarg has excellent skiing slopes that attract a large number of skiing enthusiasts every year from all across the world.



The Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOK) in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir sports council organised the event to promote adventure sports and adventure tourism, as well as to provide a platform for gilrs in adventure sports.





"This is one of the important events of Khelo India and we are trying our best to boost adventure sports among the girls. I hope in the future more girls will participate in the event," said Rouf Tramboo an adventure Sports expert and co-organiser of the event.

"This is the first time in Gulmarg such an event is happening. We say women are not lesser than men, then we have to prove it in every field, in every extreme sport. Ski mountaineering is one such extreme sport," he added.

Iqra Jan a skier from Kashmir said, "I am very excited because I want to be the first medalist. "

Anisa Chouhan a skier from Dehradun said, "This is the first such an event is happening. I am very happy. I am a mountaineer and an alpine skier. I thank the organisers for conducting this event."

Ishani Singh another skier from Delhi said, " I came into this field in 2010. The sport was male-dominated with minimal competition from girls". (ANI)

"Now participants are coming from Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and many other states," she added.

Ramitiya a skier from Orissa said, "If more such events are conducted girls will come into this sport". (ANI)

