First heart transplant at Safdarjung Hospital, patient is under recovery

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi performed heart transplantation of a 44-year-old man from Samastipur in Bihar, the first such procedure at the Centre-run facility.

According to the hospital authorities, the recipient was evaluated in the Department of Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery (CTVS) and Cardiology, and diagnosed with advanced heart failure due to severe coronary artery disease in March.

"He was later worked up for heart transplantation and put on the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation's (NOTTO) recipient list," the hospital said in a statement.



On May 3, the NOTTO allocated the heart of a donor from a private hospital in Gurugram to Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital.

"The retrieval team comprising Dr Ajit Padhy Associate Professor CTVS, Dr Subrata Parmanik Assistant Professor CTVS, and nursing and perfusion staff of CTVS retrieved the heart," the hospital said.

As per the hospital officials, the heart transplantation was performed by Dr Anubhav Gupta and Dr Khushwant Popli.

An Expert from AIIMS CTVS helped with the transplant. The patient is recovering in the CTVS ICU, doctors said. (ANI)

