First hospital in Ladakh having heli-evacuation facility made operational

Kargil (Ladakh) [India], December 19 (ANI): New Helipad at Kurbathang Kargil hospital was made functional on Monday, tweeted the District Magistrate of Kargil.



One patient was airlifted to Srinagar.

This is the first hospital in Ladakh to have an option for heli-evacuation within its premises.

In November, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur inaugurated a 300-bed district hospital in Kargil district and stressed the need to provide the best possible health facilities to the people of the Union Territory. (ANI)

