First Indian Army jawan tests positive for Covid-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): An Indian Army jawan from Ladakh, whose father had travelled to Iran for pilgrimage, has become the first positive case of Covid-19 in the 1.3 million-strong force.

Senior Army sources confirmed that the Indian Army Lance Naik from Ladakh Scouts tested positive for Covid-19 on MOnday.

The father of the 34-year-old jawan from Ladakh Scouts had travelled to Iran for pilgrimage and returned to India on February 27.

"His father was quarantined from February 29 at Ladakh Heart Foundation and reported positive for Covid-19 on March 6 and was isolated at the local SNM Hospital," the sources said.

The jawan was on casual leave from February 25 to March 1 and rejoined on March 2.

Sources said that even though the soldier had rejoined from his leave but was helping his family during the quarantine period and was staying at his Chuchot village for some time as well.

After his father tested positive, the soldier was also quarantined on March 7 and detected to be positive on March 16 and was isolated at SNM Hospital.

The jawan's sister, wife and two children are also quarantined at SNM Heart Foundation. (ANI)

