First International cricket match in Chhattisgarh to be played on Jan 21 next year

Raipur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): The first international cricket match in Chhattisgarh will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium situated at Nava Raipur in state capital Raipur on January 21, 2023. The second ODI match of India vs New Zealand series will be played here.



Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) media in charge Rajesh Dave said, "It will be the first time when an international cricket match will be played in any stadium in Chhattisgarh. The second ODI match of India vs New Zealand series will be played here on January 21, 2023. No international cricket match has been played in the stadium till date. It will be the first time that Chhattisgarh will get a chance to host an international cricket match."

Notably, Indian Premier League (IPL) matches and Road Safety tournaments have been held here. The BCCI has entrusted the hosting of an international cricket match for the first time to the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association. Earlier, two matches of IPL 2013 were played here.

Besides, T20 Challenger Trophy matches were played in 2014 and IPL matches were played again in 2015 for the second time. After that Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh has been organising the matches of all formats of domestic cricket of BCCI, including Ranji Trophy matches and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy matches since 2016. The Road Safety World Series cricket tournament has also been played here. (ANI)

