First jatha to take part in inaugural of Kartarpur in Pakistan, India asks for highest level of security

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The first Jatha from India visiting Gurudwara Darbar Sahib will take part in the inaugural of Kartarpur in Pakistan, government sources said on Wednesday noting that Islamabad has not shared details of the exact programme or discussed details.

The sources said dignitaries who are part of first jatha of 550 crossing over from India to Kartarpur will go as pilgrims.

They said India has categorically asked Pakistan to provide the highest levels of security to visiting VVIPs as the threat of anti-India activities by SFJ remains India's concern.

Pakistan has requested that the first jatha should be part of the inauguration ceremony.

The dignitaries in the first jatha include former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri. There will also be 150 parliamentarians.

The government sources also said that Pakistan has denied India's request to allow an advance team from India to see the arrangements and protocol at Kartarpur.

They said that Pakistan has only allowed Indian High Commission officials to visit the site. India had requested Pakistan to allow an advance team from India to see the arrangements and protocol.

India is also yet to receive a confirmation from Pakistan on the list of prominent Sikh leaders and other dignitaries who are part of the inaugural 'jatha' visiting Gurudwara Darbar Sahib on November 9.

The sources said India has asked Pakistan that the security of pilgrims should be taken care of in view of activities of Khalistani groups such as Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) as also Lashkar-e-Taiba. Also no anti-India activity should be allowed and no embarrassment should be caused.

Pakistan has assured the security of pilgrims, sources said.

They said India has shared specific terror threats with Pakistan and will wait and watch how Islamabad keeps its commitment.

The inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, which will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, will take place later this week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor on the Indian side.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

