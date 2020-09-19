First Kisan Rail from Karnataka flagged off from KSR Bengaluru to Hazrat Nizamuddin

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 19 (ANI): The South Western Railway on Saturday announced the start of the first Kisan Rail Special from Karnataka with the flagging off of the KSR Bengaluru - H. Nizamuddin Kisan Rail Special from the KSR Bengaluru Railway Station.

The train was carrying 30 tonnes of vegetables and other agricultural products.

As per a statement from the South Western Railway, this is the second Kisan Rail that started from the Southern part of India.

"The train will have stoppages at Mysuru, Hassan, Arsikere, Davanagere, Hubballi Londa, Belagavi, Miraj, Pune Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra Cantonment and Mathura where more items are expected to be loaded," the statement said, adding that the train would reach H. Nizamuddin at 11:45 pm on Monday.

In the return direction, the H Nizamuddin - KSR Bengaluru Kisan Rail Special departs from H. Nizamuddin at 11:00 am on Tuesday to reach KSR Bengaluru at 7:45 pm on Thursday. The train will have a composition of 10 VPH (High Capacity Parcel Vans) one Brake Luggage cum Generator Car, One Second Class Luggage cum Brake Van with Disabled Friendly Compartment (Total: 12 LHB coaches), it said.

The South Western Railway also said that loading/unloading was permitted at any of the en-route stoppages and consignments must be loaded within the allowed time. Passengers will not be allowed to travel on the train.

Dr AN Krishna Reddy, Sr. Divisional Commercial Manager, Bengaluru Division, was present on the occasion. (ANI)