First medium range surface to air missile regiment of Indian Army raised in Eastern Command

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 23 (ANI): In a significant boost to Indian Army's Air Defence and Capability development along Northern Borders, the first Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) Regiment is being raised in the Eastern Theatre.

The Regiment has been equipped with MRSAM Weapon System indigenously developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





"The MRSAM weapon system which is also called the 'Abhra' Weapon System is a state of the art medium range air defence weapon system and is a joint venture of DRDO and Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) with active participation from Indian public and private defence industry partners including MSMEs," stated an official release.



Lt Gen RP Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command during the first visit to MRSAM Regiment highlighted that with such giant leap towards indigenisation in defence sector, India will soon become self-reliant in defence manufacturing in line with the national aim of "Atmanirbhar Bharat."



As per an official release, the first Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) Regiment is raised in the Eastern Command. The Regiment has been equipped with MRSAM Weapon System indigenously developed by DRDO. (ANI)

