First meeting of Ayodhya temple trust on Feb 19: Kameshwar Choupal

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): The first meeting of 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra' Trust -- set up for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya -- will be held on February 19, BJP leader Kameshwar Choupal said on Sunday.

Choupal is also one of the fifteen members of the Trust which has been tasked with the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, as mandated by the Supreme Court in its decision.

The announcement regarding the formation of the 15-member trust was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month.

"The trust will be autonomous and independent to take decisions on issues related to renovation and construction of Ram temple. We have spoken to the Uttar Pradesh government and five-acre land will be given to Sunni Wakf Board," said Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

