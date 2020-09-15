First meeting of "Chief Minister's Advisory Group on Start-up, Innovation and Entrepreneurship" held in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 14 (ANI): To promote innovation and entrepreneurship in Uttarakhand, a high-level meeting was held through video conferring at the state secretariat on Monday.

As per the release issued by the CMO, the first meeting of "Chief Minister's Advisory Group on Start-up, Innovation and Entrepreneurship" was chaired by the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, and it discussed challenges and new initiatives to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the state.

"This initiative is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make the country self-sufficient through vocal for local. This new initiative is being taken to promote entrepreneurship, innovation and start-ups in the state. It includes governmental as well as non-governmental experts from various fields," said the chief minister.



He said that with the advice of these experts, special efforts will be made to promote industrial development and Himalayan products of the state.

"Industrial activities have definitely been affected by COVID-19. There have been problems in this period, but new possibilities have also developed. Experts of this group should give suggestions on what can be done in Uttarakhand regarding medical and mental health. The suggestions of all the group members will be taken seriously," Rawat added.

According to the release the group formed under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat consists of seven government and six non-government members.

"The government members include state Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Industries, Secretary of Finance, Secretary of Information Technology, Secretary Chief Minister's Secretary, Director General of Industries, and Director of Industries," said the release.

It added that the non-government members are Dr Saurabh Srivastava, Founder, Indian Angel Network; Vineet Nayar, Founder, Sampark Foundation; Raman Roy, Chairman and Managing Director, Quatrro Global Services; Naina Lal Kidwai, Former Group General Manager and Country Head, HSBC, India; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Vice-Chairman of Info Edge; and Chetan Maini, Vice Chairman, Sun Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (ANI)

