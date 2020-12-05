First meeting of SLOC held for celebration of 60th year of Goa's liberation

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 5 (ANI): The first meeting of the state-level organizing committee for the celebration of 60th year of Goa's Liberation beginning December 19, 2020, to December 19, 2021, was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the secretariat, Porvorim on Friday.

The meeting deliberated on various aspects of organising the programme and decided to have Gymkhana Panaji as the venue to organise the main event instead of Azad Maidan, Panaji.

In the meeting, Sawant informed that President of India Shri. Ram Nath Kovind has consented to be the Chief Guest for the function.



Members of SLOC expressed satisfaction on the plan and presentation made for the main event on December 19 and the year-long programme ahead.

It was also decided to constitute a subcommittee to finalise and approve the cultural event to be showcased at the main programme.

Members of SLOC expressed willingness to submit suggestions towards planning yearlong programme.

Director, Information and Publicity made the detailed presentation focusing objectives of the celebration of 60th year of Goa's Liberation. He informed that the entire programme aims to promote Goa's cultural heritage, history, tourism and economy at the national and international level.

The meeting was attended by most of the members of the committee. The committee comprised of Union Minister for AYUSH Shri. Shripad Naik, Council of Ministers, Member of Parliament, All members of Goa Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition, Freedom Fighters and prominent industrialists, eminent personalities. Department of Information and Publicity is the Nodal Department to organize the programme, as informed by the Department of Information and publicity. (ANI)

