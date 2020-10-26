First organic vegetable market introduced in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 26 (ANI): At a time when there is a growing demand for organic food across the world, the Kashmir Agriculture Department has for the first time introduced a completely organic vegetable market in Srinagar's Lal Mandi.

This is the first vegetable market where growers can promote organic vegetables and create more avenues of employment for the youth of Kashmir. Instead of vegetables prepared by pesticides or any other fertilising substances, organic vegetables are considered pure and good for health.

"Farmers can directly sell vegetables in the organic market and no middlemen are involved. This initiative will help the farmers boost their sales and the consumer will be able to live a healthy life and make better food choices," Mohamad Ali Lone, in charge - Vegetable Market, Lal Mandi Srinagar, told ANI.



Experts in the agriculture department are focusing on promoting an organic vegetable culture and making people aware of the benefits of organic products.

People all over the world are getting cautious about the use of fertilisers and pesticides on vegetables and fruits and are subsequently switching to organic food.

"The culture of promoting organic food is very essential especially during the current scenario when our health is so vulnerable to impurities. This is a great initiative by the government," said Masrat, a customer.

Growers are happy about the step taken by the Agriculture Department and they are expecting a good response in future.

"The market value of organic vegetables is really good because there are plenty of health benefits in consuming these vegetables. Hence, the customer won't mind paying Rs 10-20 extra. Good health should be the priority," said Farooq Ahmad, an organic vegetable grower. (ANI)

