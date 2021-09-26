First Palmetum of Uttarakhand inaugurated in Haldwani

Haldwani [Uttarakhand], September 26 (ANI): The first Palmetum, specialized botanical park, of Uttarakhand, which is also the biggest in the whole of North India was inaugurated on Sunday.

Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Sanjeev Chaturvedi on Sunday inaugurated the Palmetum which has been developed by the research wing of the Uttarakhand Forest Department in the premises of Uttarakhand Forest Research Institute located in Haldwani.

The Palmetum has around 100 different species of Palms.



Sanjiv Chaturvedi, Chief Conservator of Forest (Research) said, "The main aim of establishment of Palmetum is to promote conservation, further research and to create awareness about the importance and ecological role of various palm species."



The Palmetum, which has been completed in a period of 3 years has been funded under CAMPA scheme of Central Government with an amount of 16 lakhs.

The project has been established in an area of approximately 3.00 acres in Haldwani. (ANI)

