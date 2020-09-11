First parcel train leaves from Bhiwandi Road station of Mumbai Division

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): Bhiwandi Road station was opened for goods and parcel traffic after several initiatives were taken towards increasing the freight quotient of transport "aggressively."

"The Business Development Unit of Mumbai Division, Central Railway has taken several initiatives towards increasing the freight quotient of transport aggressively. The efforts have borne fruits as Bhiwandi Road station was opened for goods and parcel traffic," said a press statement from the Central Railway.

"First parcel train with 5 parcel vans fully loaded with various commodities like refrigerators, furniture, medicines, cosmetic goods, etc have been loaded from Bhiwandi Road station, Maharashtra to Danapur in Bihar on September 9... Approximately 115 tonnes of parcels loaded resulting earnings Rs 4,13,928/-. The parcel vans will be attached to Kisan Rail at Devlali station for onward journey to Danapur (Patna)," the press note said.



It said the Business Development Unit of Railways played a crucial role in developing Bhiwandi Road station for goods and parcel traffic. Bhiwandi is a vibrant town with many warehouses and industries. The opening up of Bhiwandi Road station for goods and parcel traffic will also create employment in the affiliated service industries. As it falls in the North-South rail route and is also connected with JNPT, it has location advantage due to proximity to Mumbai and Thane cities.

According to the press note, Central Railway is also running CSMT (Mumbai)-Shalimar & CSMT(Mumbai)-Chennai Central Parcel Special Trains till December 31, 2020, for sending medicines, hard parcels, railway mail service, e-commerce items, perishables.

Mumbai Division of Central Railway ran 370 parcel trains since lockdown and unlock and transported 13,065 tonnes of parcels and other commodities so far, it said.

Railways have formed a multidisciplinary Business Development Unit (BDU) at Zonal level and Divisional levels on Central Railway. This unit consisting of senior officers interacts frequently with trade and industry to generate more traffic for Railways, it added. (ANI)

