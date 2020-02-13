First phase of Kolkata's East-West Metro corridor dedicated to Sarojini Naidu

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the first phase of East-West Metro corridor connecting Sector V with Salt Lake Stadium is dedicated to freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Goyal said: "We are dedicating this first phase of East-West Metro corridor connecting Sector V with Salt Lake Stadium to freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu on her birth anniversary."

Goyal further said: "West Bengal is a land of Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. It is the land of Aurobindo. It is a land of Swami Vivekanand, Bamkin Chandra Chatterjee and so many freedom fighters, scientists and people from art and culture. It is a land of the nightingale of India and freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu."

"She was born in Hyderabad but in a Bengali family. It is a very nice coincidence when we are dedicating this first part of the east-west metro corridor to her. She is an example of women's power. She was the first female Governor of India," said the Union Minister.

The Railway Minister said: "The first underground station -- Phool Bagh -- will be ready before Durga Puja. If we get better coordination and local support, we will try to complete the corridor sooner up to Howrah."

"However, there are a few obstacles that are slowing the work on the other four lines. At some places, we need to have better coordination with the state government. I hope we will get the support and we will soon make Kolkata Metro a preferred mode of transport," he added. (ANI)

