First phase of local body elections underway in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI): Voting for the first phase of gram panchayat elections is underway in 2,930 panchayats of Karnataka.

Polling which started at 7 am will end at 9 pm today, keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic norms.

Preparations were undertaken throughout the state for two-phase polls.

"Polling to 5,762 out of the total 6,004 gram panchayats will be held in two phases on December 22 andDecember 27. Meanwhile, the counting will be held on December 30,"Karnataka State Election Commission said.

The three main parties that will be contested the polls are Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular. (ANI)