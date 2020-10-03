First phase of Punjab Achievment Survey complete

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 3 (ANI): The Punjab School Department has successfully completed the first phase of the Punjab Achievement Survey.



As per the Punjab government, the online survey has been conducted to assess the learning outcomes of students in government and government-aided schools.

It will be conducted in three phases.

(ANI)


