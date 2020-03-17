First positive case of COVID-19 in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): First positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in West Bengal on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old patient who has a travel history to the United Kingdom has been kept in isolation.

"As on today total 74978 travellers/persons have been screened at Kolkata and Bagdogra Airports and 280362 persons have been screened at seven Land Border Check Points along Nepal and Bangladesh. Also 3989 crew members of ships have been screened in three Ports. Till date 12244 travellers from COVID-19 affected countries have been identified and placed under surveillance," an official release from West Bengal's health department said.

"For 248 of them the surveillance period has been over. Eighteen are admitted in isolation facility on date. Rest 11978 are under home surveillance. Till date 70 samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune, ICMR-NICED, Kolkata and IPGMER, Kolkata for test of COVID-19. Results of 69 samples are negative. One sample has come positive," it said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India is 137 so far. (ANI)

