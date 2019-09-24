Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma. File photo/ANI
Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma. File photo/ANI

First runway in Jewar airport will be ready by 2023: Shrikant Sharma

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 17:10 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The first runway in the upcoming Jewar airport will be ready by 2023, Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma said on Tuesday.
"The first runway in the Jewar airport at Noida will be ready by 2023. A total of 19 bidders had shown interest in the project," he told reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet here.
A total of 20 important decisions were taken at the Cabinet meeting. The decisions included fixing the minimum support price for maize at Rs 1,760 per quintaland offering a 25 per cent discount on Khadi products till March, 2020.
The Cabinet also approved the opening up of a satellite branch of King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Balrampur in honour of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The Cabinet also approved the development of Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Mathura-Vrindavan and Shahjahanpur as smart cities in the upcoming days. (ANI)

