First special train for stranded workers of Madhya Pradesh to leave from Delhi today

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The first special train for migrant workers stranded in the national capital will leave for Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, said a Delhi government official.

About 1,200 migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh staying in shelter homes in Delhi are set to leave for their native state today, the official said.

The train will leave from Delhi to Madhya Prades's Chhatarpur at 8 pm on Thursday, said the official.

The Delhi government is also in talks with Bihar and Uttar Pradesh governments to run special trains for stranded workers from both these states who wish to return. (ANI)

