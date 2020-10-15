First task to enrol 10 lakh workers for govt schemes: Sisodia after taking charge of Labour Dept

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): After taking charge of the Labour Department of the Delhi government, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that his first task would be to register 10 lakh construction workers -- aka "#DilliKeNirmata (builders of Delhi)" -- for the government's welfare schemes.

"Held the first review meeting of newly assigned Labour Department as Minister in charge. Our first task is to register 10 lakh construction workers, to ensure that the labourers - our #DilliKeNirmata can avail benefits of Delhi Govt's welfare schemes," Sisodia tweeted.

He added, "I'm grateful to CM @ArvindKejriwal ji for entrusting me with this important responsibility. It's an opportunity to protect and safeguard the interests of our workers, and transform their lives for the better. With God's blessing and CM's guidance, I'll try to fulfill my duties."

Sisodia was given an additional charge of the labour and employment departments on Wednesday.

Minister Gopal Rai, who held charge of the two departments, was asked to focus only on rising pollution in Delhi.

It is to be noted that most of the construction workers in Delhi are migrants. During the nationwide lockdown earlier this year, Delhi saw mass reverse migration of labourers. The migrant workers took to the road for their native villages, mostly in eastern India, saying they neither have shelter nor security in big cities like Delhi. (ANI)